Whiting welcomes new Youth Services librarian

Whiting Library, 117 Main St. in Chester, welcomes new Youth Services Librarian Stephanie Kaufman. After several months, many applicants and interviews Kaufman will be joining the staff of Whiting Library and offering her services to the children, teens and families of the community.

Until recently, Kaufman designed library programs in the Catskill Mountains of New York state, and served in two New York state libraries in a variety of duties. She engaged in all the circulation and advisory duties, developing crafts projects for all ages, as well as technology assistance.

Kaufman holds a Bachelor in English from the University of Albany, and is enrolled in a Master’s program in Library Science. She assumed her role on Jan. 2. There will be an Open House to welcome her from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 23.

Vermont Packinghouse

donates $6,300 to

Springfield youth programs

Vermont Packinghouse of North Springfield has donated $6,300 to support local Springfield school and youth programs as part of its year end giving. Employees recently celebrated the holiday season and were given the opportunity to allocate $100 each to a Springfield project of their choice.

“We are pleased to continue our tradition of giving back to Springfield,” said Arion Thiboumery, managing partner at Vermont Packinghouse. “Many of our staff grew up here and are raising children of their own. We are proud to be in a position to continue to support programs in the community that benefit children and families.”

One of the top recipients is the Springfield Booster Club. VPH staff awarded $1,400 toward the purchase of a new scoreboard for the Dressel Gymnasium at Riverside Middle School. Currently, Springfield High School, Middle School and the Springfield Parks and Recreation teams play basketball and other sports in the gym. Many VPH staff grew up playing sports in the gym and want to continue to support thriving youth sports in the area.

Riverside Middle School’s outdoor classroom project will receive $1,900. According to Riverside STEAM instructor Rebecca Osborne, Riverside students are working in groups to develop and submit detailed design proposals including budgets and blueprints for an outdoor classroom. Designs include expansion of raised bed vegetable gardens, raising chickens and other animals, and increasing physical fitness opportunities.

Other projects to receive funding include:

$900 to support Union Street Elementary School’s College and Career Exposure Program;

$800 to support technology needs for Elm Hill Primary School’s Library, Art and Music programs;

$700 to the All-4-One After school program to sponsor community events; and

$600 to the Springfield High School Innovation Labs program to purchase updated video equipment.

New exec director at Manchester arts center

Southern Vermont Arts Center of Manchester has hired Anne Corso as its new executive director. Corso comes to SVAC from the Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk, Va., where she served as director of education since 2012.

As director of education, she served on the Chrysler Museum of Art’s leadership team and was responsible for an Education Department of five full-time staff and more than 90 volunteer docents.

She also provided oversight for the museum’s Perry Glass Studio and its 15-person artist staff, as well as the Jean Outland Chrysler Library.

Nominations open for Business of Year Award



Vermont Business Magazine and the Vermont Chamber of Commerce are accepting nominations until March 1 for the Deane C. Davis Outstanding Business of the Year Award that honors an outstanding Vermont business. Nominees and applicants are encouraged to complete the 2018 Deane C. Davis Award nomination form online.

Named for the former governor of Vermont, this annual award honors a Vermont business that shows an outstanding history of sustained growth while displaying an acute awareness of what makes Vermont unique. Last year’s winner was Vermont Mutual Insurance Group and recent award winners include Marathon Health, PC Construction Co., Champlain Cable Corp., Dealer.com, the Foley Family of Cos. and Small Dog Electronics.

The award is given annually to the Vermont business that has made exceptional accomplishments on a consistent basis and demonstrated success by:

Continued growth in number of employees and/or sales

Commitment of company resources, including employees to community projects

Recognition of the environment as a natural and economic resource for Vermont

Creation of a positive work environment for all employees

Finalists will be announced in the May edition of Vermont Business Magazine. The winner will be announced in May 2019. Nominations can be made online.