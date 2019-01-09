Letter: Derry Rescue Squad honors members at banquet

On Oct. 28, the Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad held its annual banquet at the Landgrove Inn. LVRS is all volunteer and doesn’t charge for its ambulance and rescue services.

The banquet is a yearly chance to get together in a social setting, have good fun and good food, and recognize accomplishments of individual members and the squad as a whole.

A lifesaving award was presented to members Chuck Black, Claudia Harris, Pete Cobb, Matt Kujovsky, Judy Cobb, Josh Rosenblum, Thatcher Friant, John Wiley and Alex Foster. This award is given to members who participate in a call that directly results in the saving of a life.

The squad recognized and thanked “honorary members” Marty Assenza, Tim Goodwin, Esther Fishman, Duane and Melissa Hart, and Dale Malekof. These are community members who donate important time and work to LVRS to help keep the organization running smoothly.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the William Cobb Senior Memorial Award to member Thatcher Friant. This award is given to a member who has shown outstanding excellence in improvement of skills, training and dedication to the squad. This award is not given every year. Thatcher joined the squad while a college student in 2008 and continued his commitment to the squad even while living in Burlington for several years. He is an Advanced EMT and, now that he is living back in the area, is very active holding an office, doing trainings, being on committees, and most of all making a lot of calls whenever he can.

Congratulations and thank you Thatcher!

The Londonderry Rescue Squad

Londonderry