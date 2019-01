Chester Water & Sewer Commissioners & Special Select Board meetings for Jan. 16

Chester Water & Sewer Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 16 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Following that meeting, the Chester Select Board will hold a special meeting.

Chester Water & Sewer

Commissioners agenda

1. Citizen Comments

2. Approve Water & Sewer Budgets

3. Adjourn

Chester Select Board agenda

1. Approve Minutes from the Jan. 2, 2019 Select Board Meeting and Jan. 8, 2019 Special Select Board Meeting

2. Citizen Comments

3. Approve changes to Popple Dungeon bridge; VHB will be present

4. Review draft 2019 Town Warning

5. Review Reserve Fund Policy

6. Approve General Fund Budget

7. New Business/Next Agenda

8. Adjourn