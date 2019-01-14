Chester Chatter: The versatile sand pit

By Ruthie Douglas © 2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Around around my childhood neighborhood, we kids had favorite places to play, one of which was a big sand pit that was used by the town.

In my box of shredded wheat puffs were cards with lessons from various famous American Indians. One such card explained how to use bark from a white birch tree. I read the card to my friends at the sand pit. A fire at the sand pit could go nowhere. We sat about working all morning, tearing off the bark from nearby birches. Wow, what a pile we had.

We all then home home for lunch to meet back at the sand pile afterwards. In the meantime, I snuck a box of matches out of the kitchen drawers.

Around the pile of white birch bark, we children did an Indian dance as I started the fire. It was more than expected. Soon, we heard the fire department coming. Who did this?, they asked. I was in trouble yet again.

Come winter, the sand pit took on a new purpose. It was perfect for tobogganing and was like sailing on a magic carpet. It was also a perfect spot for snowball fights.

Get wells and celebrations

Get well wishes go out to Asta Spafford, Speedy Westine and Gramp Spaulding.

Grandparents Brian and Kim Benson welcomed their first grandchild Weston Matthew Natole. The baby was born on Dec. 31 (my birthday as well!) to Kaily Benson and Matt Natole and weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces at birth.

The students of Chester-Andover Elementary School are happy to be back in their school. CAES has always been a wonderful school.

The Domino Chicks met on Tuesday for a game of fun and time for chat. The gals are hoping to get together once the holiday season is over. The gals always have fun.

Don’t forget Friday night dinners at the American Legion. They are open to the public.

This week’s trivia question: When were the concrete bridges around town built and by who



Answer to last week’s trivia question: The restaurant and bar Time Out was located where the Heritage Deli is on Route 103 South.



Street Talk



If you could have lunch with someone famous, who would it be?