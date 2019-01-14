College News

Alecia Rokes of Andover has been named to Lehigh University’s Dean’s List for the fall 2018 semester. Dean’s List status for the Bethlehem, Pa., university is awarded to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses.

Nora Bright of Athens and Hannah Sheere of Chester have been named to the fall 2018 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester. Clara Martorano of Chester; Magnolia Penkoff and Jacquelyn Nutter, both of South Londonderry; Danielle Marasa, Tristan St. Cyr, Jennifer Flint and David Bryant, all of Springfield; Elizabeth Adams and Olivia Reilly, both of West Townshend; and Abigail Schmidt and Raymond Albanese Jr., both of Ludlow, have all been named to the University of Vermont Dean’s List for the fall 2018 semester. To be named to the University of Vermont’s Dean’s List, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.

Catherine Sikes of Londonderry has earned a place on the Dean College Dean’s List for the fall 2018 semester. Dean College is located in Franklin, Mass.

Nicole Palmer of Springfield has been named to the Dean’s List of Colby-Sawyer of New London, N.H., for fall 2018. Palmer, who majors in nursing, is a member of the class of 2020. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must achieve a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours in graded courses.

Jessica Selmer of North Springfield has been named to the Dean’s List at Becker College, located in Worcester, Mass., for the fall semester. Selmer is pursuing a BS in Veterinary Science, Pre-Veterinary Concentration. The Dean’s List recognizes all full-time students (24 or more credit hours earned for the academic year; 12 minimum each semester – September through May) whose term grade point average is 3.50 or higher with no grade below a B- and no incomplete or withdrawal/failing grades.