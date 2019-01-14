Community & Arts events: Jan. 18 – Jan. 21

For a full listing of upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph Calendar.

Jan. 18: ‘The Boy Mir – 10 Years in Afghanistan’

Stone Church Center continues its film series with The Boy Mir – 10 Years in Afghanistan, a follow-up documentary to The Boy Who Plays on the Buddhas of Bamiyan that was screened in November. The movie, tracking Mir from a naïve 8-year-old to a fully-grown adult, will be shown at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 18 in the Chapel at Immanuel Episcopal Church at 20 Church St., Bellows Falls.

The film begins in 2002–shortly after the fall of the Taliban—when director Phil Grabsky first traveled to Afghanistan to film the 8-year-old Mir who, at that time, was living in a cave alongside the recently destroyed huge stone Buddhas of Bamiyan. Within a year, he and his family had been able to return to their home in a small very remote village in the deserts of the north.

The movie reveals what has been happening in Afghanistan over the past decade since the fall of the Taliban.

Tickets are limited for this one-time showing. Advance tickets are $10 and are available in person at Village Square Booksellers at The Square in Bellows Falls and Phoenix at Misty Valley Books in Chester, by phone at 802-460-0110, and online at www.stonechurcharts.org.

Jan. 19: Beginner snowshoe with Green Mountain Club

On Saturday, Jan. 19 — at 9:30 a.m. — meet up with the Green Mountain Club Manchester Section at the Landgrove Inn, 132 Landgrove Road in Landgrove, to carpool to the trail head where there is limited parking.

The group will snowshoe the Lower Little Michigan loop. The trek is 2 miles with less than 100 feet elevation change. Bring an extra layer, snack and fluids. This is an easy beginner hike.

Reservations required. Contact Marge Fish at 802-384-3654 or marge.fish@gmail.com.

Jan. 19: Fair Isle 101 class at Six Loose Ladies

Six Loose Ladies Yarn & Fiber Shop presents a class in Fair Isle knitting with Suellen Slater from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 19 at 287 Main St. in Chester.

Fair Isle is a method of stranded knitting. The class covers the basic techniques for knitting in the round while holding two colors of yarn. Learn three ways of holding the two colors of yarn, what yarn dominance is and how to keep the correct tension so your work doesn’t pucker. The group will practice these techniques on a headband pattern.

The materials needed are two skeins of worsted weight yarn in contrasting colors (one light, one dark), and 10-inch circular needles US 5 & 7. Tuition is $30 for FA members and $45 for non-members. Register at sixlooseladies.com.

Six Loose Ladies also offers private lessons. They pair interested students up with experienced knitters who can mentor them through whatever project or skill they’d like help with. The lessons are $15 an hour.

For more information, call 802-875-7373, email 6looseladies@gmail.com or visit sixlooseladies.com.

Jan. 19: Stratton’s Kids Night Out

From 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19, leave the parents behind. Kids ages 4 to 12 participate in arts and crafts, games, watch a movie and eat dinner for $52 per child at Junior Snow Sports School at 5 Village Lodge Road on Stratton Mountain.

For more information, call 800-787-2886 or visit stratton.com.

Jan. 19: Owen Nied performs at Stone Hearth

Owen Nied of Chester, a virtuosto guitar player of jazz-infused indie pop, will perform at the Stone Hearth Inn and Tavern, 698 VT-11 in Chester, beginning at 7 p.m.

Nied also sings and plays bass, piano, ukulele and percussion.

Jan. 19: Songwriter, singer, multi-instrumentalist in Bellows Falls

B, a 17-year-old songwriter, singer, multi-instrumentalist with skill and a powerful social conscience, performs their first Stone Church Arts concert of on Saturday, Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m. in the Chapel at Immanuel Episcopal Church, 20 Church St. in Bellows Falls.

B’s music is an acoustic mixture of folk, classical and bluegrass.

Advance tickets are $20 general admission, seniors pay $15, and premium reserved seats are $35. Same-day tickets increase to $25 general admission. $20 for seniors, and $45 for premium reserved. Purchase them at Village Square Booksellers, Bellows Falls, or Misty Valley Books in Chester. Alternatively, call the box office at 802-460-0110 or visit their website.

Jan. 20: Rev. Carson speaks on

‘Unity and Diversity’

The First Universalist Parish of Chester welcomes the Rev. Kevin Carson who will speak on Unity and Diversity at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 20.

The sermon looks at unity and diversity among the world’s religions on World Religion Day from the Baha’i faith. The church is located at 211 North Ave. in Chester’s Stone Village.

Childcare is available for children 5 and under. A coffee hour follows the service.

Jan. 21: Chester seniors share traditions, resolutions

Join the Chester Senior Citizens Club for their monthly luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 21, at the Chester Congregational Church at 469 Main St. They will share their Christmas traditions and New Year’s resolutions. If you need a ride, call Georgia at 802-875-6242.

