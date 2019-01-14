Tropical flavors melded together in a crockpot



theyankeechef.blogspot.com

I truly wanted to make a “Dump Cake” using your own cake mix but it just isn’t the same.

So we will take the easy road like everyone else.

This is really a simple and superb Dump Cake and can also easily be converted to a crockpot simply by following the same steps, but it will take about 3-4 hours, covered, to cook completely.

1 (15-ounce)can mandarin oranges

1 (15-ounce) can crushed pineapple

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1 (18-ounce) box yellow cake mix

1/2 cup coconut

1 stick butter or margarine, cut into pats

Preheat oven to 350-degrees F.

Drain juice from oranges and pineapple into a large bowl and whisk in cornstarch until no lumps remain.

Add oranges and pineapple, stirring well. Pour into a 9×13-inch baking dish.

Evenly sprinkle cake mix over the top and dot with butter pats.

Bake until the top is nicely browned and when pressed, the cake bounces back, about 45-50 minutes.

Remove to serve hot with a scoop of ice cream and coconut sprinkled over the top.