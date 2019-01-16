Sen. Clarkson: New session in Montpelier opens

By Sen. Alison Clarkson

It is always exciting to begin a new biennium in the Vermont Statehouse. And, the 2019 launch of the first year of that two-year legislative period was no exception. While our leadership remained unchanged – returning Gov. Phil Scott; Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman; Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe and House Speaker Mitzi Johnson – we saw an unusually large class of freshling House members and five new Senators.

The first week of a new biennium is full of pomp and circumstance, all of which Vermont does very well. And while there was an enthusiastic buzz on our first day together – it had as its centerpiece real solemnity as we all take the oath of office, swearing to uphold both the U.S. and Vermont constitutions and represent Vermonters to the best of our ability. It is an important moment in which we publicly embrace our public service and accept the responsibilities of public office.

After all 180 Vermont legislators are sworn in – the respective bodies elect a speaker and president pro tem. Both gave good speeches to their respective bodies, addressing how poverty and an increasingly divided Vermont challenge our communities, families and state budget. And they expressed the hope that as we work together we embrace civility, inclusiveness and respect.

During the course of the first week, the legislature holds a number of Joint Assemblies – one of which hears the report from the Joint Canvassing Committee whose job is to affirm that the vote counts for statewide offices are correct. And, the second is to hear the Inaugural Address of the governor, which focused on working productively together, affordability, continuing our work in growing our economy and our population, developing a more highly skilled workforce and living up to the expectations of the late U.S. Sen. Jim Jeffords, that we work to solve problems and help people on a daily basis.

By Friday, all the legislative committees had been appointed.

I am delighted to have been appointed vice chair of Senate Committee on Economic Development, Housing and General Affairs and to be elected to be Clerk of Senate Government Operations.

I am grateful to the people of the Windsor County District for re-electing me and giving me the opportunity to serve you in this remarkable time and in this wonderful state. I am honored, and look forward to working together.

I appreciate hearing from you. I can be reached by email: aclarkson@leg.state.vt.us or Tuesday through Friday by phone at the Statehouse at 828-2228 or at home Saturday through Monday at 802-457-4627. To get more information on the Vermont Legislature, and the bills that have been proposed and passed, visit the legislative website by clicking here.

Sen. Clarkson represents Windsor County in the state legislature. She lives in Woodstock.