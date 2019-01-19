Bernard Crosier, 96, retired journalist, self-proclaimed ‘history nut’

Bernard H. Crosier 96, died on Friday Jan. 4, 2019 at the Springfield Health & Rehabilitation Center in Springfield, Vt.

He was born on Nov. 25, 1922 in Wilmington, Vt., the son of Alonzo and Lila (Upton) Crosier, the fourth of their eight children. He graduated from Wilmington High School in 1941 and from the Vermont State School of Agriculture at Randolph Center in 1943.

Following his graduation, he started working as hrdsman at the school, a position he held for eight years — with the exception of the two years of service in the U.S. Army serving in Georgia and Italy during World War II. In 1945, while home on leave, he married Agnes Bryant, of North Springfield, who was a student nurse at Gifford Memorial Hospital in Randolph.

Following his discharge from the Army, he returned to herdsman at the Agriculture School, where Agnes also worked as a school nurse. He then served 20 years as a platoon sergeant with the Vermont National Guard.

In 1951, the couple moved to North Springfield, where Mr. Crosier worked as a heating technician for a plumbing and heating firm. Six years later, he started working for the Rutland Herald as a news reporter for the greater Springfield area. He became Windsor County Bureau Chief and stayed in that position until his retirement in 1987.

After retirement he continued his affiliation with the Rutland Herald, doing free-lance writing as a columnist for another 15 years, including writing his “Wind Chaff” column. Following his retirement, he and his wife visited each of the lower 48 states and five Canadian provinces in their camper. They visited all the major Civil War battlefields, the homes of 34 U.S. presidents and a dozen or so American novelist and poets.

Mr. Crosier referred to himself as “a history nut” who followed the Lewis and Clark Trail, the Santa Fe Trail and General Grant’s campaign down the Mississippi Valley. In addition to his love of history, he was an avid woods hiker, camper, snowshoer, mountain climber and gardener. He served as the leader of a 4-H Club and on the governing boards of 4-H Camp Downer in Sharon, the Vermont Humanities Council and the Springfield Recycling Committee.

He was a member of the Ascutney Trail Association and Vermont’s 251 Club, and a lifetime member of the Friends of the Springfield Library.

Mr. Crosier is survived by daughter Candice Fortier and her husband Wendell of Richford; three sons: Wayne Crosier and his wife Diane of Plattsburgh, N.Y., Ernest Crosier and his wife Sarah Vail of Chester; and Lon Crosier and his wife Aesuk of Woodbridge, Va.; and two sisters: Shirley Crosier of Brattleboro and Betty Adams of Vernon. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife Agnes Bryant Crosier in 2012, one daughter Darlene Pudvah in 1988, one brother Ernest, and three sisters: Bernice, Doris and Marion.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday April 27, 2019 with military honors at the Pine Grove Cemetery in North Springfield. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Springfield Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 2003 Springfield, VT 05156.