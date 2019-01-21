College News

New Hampshire University

Julia Howard of Chester has been named to the 2018 fall Dean’s List Southern New Hampshire University, located in Manchester, N.H. Eligibility for the Dean’s List requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average of 3.5-3.699 and earn 12 credits for the semester.

Tanner Shumski of Springfield has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s fall 2018 President’s List. Eligibility for the President’s List requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average of 3.7-4.0 and earn 12 credits for the semester.

Castleton University

Sarah Wells of Chester was recently named among 41 Castleton University student-athletes to the Little East Conference All-Academic Team for outstanding performance in the classroom. To be named to the LEC All-Academic Team, a student-athlete must be at least in sophomore standing in the classroom, have a cumulative GPA of 3.30 or higher through the previous semester and have been at their current institution for at least one full academic year.

The following students were named to the Castleton University President’s List for the fall semester of the 2018-19 academic year. To qualify for this highest academic honor, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0.

Reilly Knipes of Andover

Sarah Wells of Chester

The following students were named to the Castleton University Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2018-19 academic year. To qualify for this academic honor, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 3.5.

Caitlyn Beman of Chester

Tiffany Ervin of Cavendish

Alison Josselyn of Londonderry

Alden Livingston of Ludlow

Jenner Lyman of Grafton

Rosalie McNamara of Cavendish

Ryan Murphy of Chester

Sophie Simmons of Ludlow

Kaitlin Wells of Cavendish

Cassidy Yrsha of Londonderry

Clarkson University

Mack Walton of Chester, a psychology major, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2018 semester at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y. Dean’s List students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.

Vermont Tech

Morgan Stevens of Grafton has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of 2018 at Vermont Tech, of Randolph Center. Stevens is in the Business Technology & Management program. Dean’s List honorees must achieve a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.

The following students were named to the Vermont Tech President’s List for the fall semester of 2018. These students received a GPA of 4.0 or higher.

John Holleran of Chester in Electromechanical Engineering Technology.

Ryan Cooney of Springfield in Professional Pilot Technology.

Steven Goodell of North Springfield in Diesel Power Technology.

The following students have graduated from Vermont Tech:

Antonio Battista of Springfield graduated from the Construction Management (AAS) program.

Joseph Berge of Ludlow graduated from the Architectural Engineering Technology (BS) program.

Keltsey Rushton of Grafton graduated from the Dairy Farm Management (AS) program.

Cylvia Strate of Baltimore graduated from the Manufacturing Engineering Technology (BS) program.

Hussan University

The following students have been named to the fall 2018 President’s List at Husson University of Bangor, Maine. Students who make the President’s List must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.80 to 4.0 during the period.

Lillianna Faith Moore of Springfield, a junior enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education program.

Benjamin James Tubbs of Springfield, a junior enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Physical Education program.

Leah M. Godin of Springfield has been named to Husson University’s Honors List for the fall 2018 semester. Godin is a junior enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice/Bachelor of Science in Psychology with a Mental Health Rehabilitation Technician/Community Certification program. Students who make the Honors List must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 to 3.59 during the period.