Community & Arts events: Jan. 24-Jan. 27

Ongoing: Winter yoga classes at Peace of Paradise



Jennifer Rose Esposito invites participants of all abilities, all bodies and all personalities to connect on the mat at the Peace of Paradise Winter Yoga classes in the Barn Sanctuary at New Spring Farm at 135 Batchelder Barn Road in Peru.

The 2019 Winter Schedule is ongoing. All are welcome to join in on any yoga practice, anytime.

Class hours are 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursdays. A CBD (Hemp Extract) Yoga class is held during third Wednesday practice.

Pricing is $15 for a regular class drop-in, $20 for the CBD class every third Wednesday, or $60 for 5 classes purchased in advance.

The CBD Yoga class is a restorative practice for all abilities, which includes meditation, pranayama (breathing), asana (postures), with educational information about CBD oil woven into the entire practice. The group will sample, internally and/or topically, an organic supplement by Revision Herbals, which will be available for purchase. Note: sampling or buying is not a requirement to attend class.

Email them at peaceofparadiserising@gmail.com or call 802-356-0191 for more information and if you’re interested in being included in the Peace of Paradise newsletter with information about classes, workshops, retreats, and other offerings.

Jan. 24-26: Family Center Thrift Shop holds half-price sale

Visit Chester-Andover Family Center Thrift Shop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Friday, Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday Jan 26 for their Half Price Sale. All merchandise in the shop is marked down half price.

The Chester-Andover Family Center is located at 908 Vermont Route 103 South, Chester. For more information, call 802 875-3236, email info@chester-andoverfamilycenter.org or visit chester-andoverfamilycenter.org.

Jan. 26: Hike Styles Peak with Green Mountain Club

On Saturday, Jan. 26 meet with the Green Mountain Club at 9 a.m. at the Peru Town Office at 402 Main St., in Peru.

The group will car pool to the parking area one mile below Mad Tom Notch. They will snow shoe up the snowmobile trail to the Long Trail and go north 1.6 miles to the summit of Styles Peak then return the way they came.

The route is 5.2 total miles, total elevation gain 1,200 feet, and considered a moderate hike. Bring spare clothes, snacks, lunch, and fluids.

Reservations required. Contact Andrew Harper at 802-430-3859 or email ap_harper@hotmail.com.

Jan. 26: Mallett Brothers Band at Walker Farm

The Mallett Brothers Band performs from at 7 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 26 at Walker Farm, 705 Main St. in Weston.

With a style that ranges from alt-country to Americana, country, jam and roots rock, theirs is a musical melting pot that’s influenced equally by the singer/songwriter tradition and by harder rock, classic country, and psychedelic sounds.

Huck Notari offers support on the evening. His lyrics and authentic guitar picking are timeless and draw his listeners into a place of nostalgia, broken hearts and old values.

Tickets are $15 in advance; $20 at the door. Children under 12 are free. To purchase tickets and find out more information, click here.

For more information, call 802-824-8167.

Jan. 27: The Rev. Nancy J. Crumbine presents sermon

The First Universalist Parish of Chester welcomes the Reverend Nancy J. Crumbine who will offer the lesson at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 27 at 211 North Ave. in Chester’s Stone Village. Childcare is available for children 5 and under. A coffee hour follows the service.

For more information on the church, sermons or upcoming events, visit www.chestervtuu.org, email

firstuniversalistparishchester@gmail.com or call 802-875-3257.

