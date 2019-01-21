Upgrade your cookies with 1/2 cup of Wow



theyankeechef.blogspot.com

Of course the recipe is based on true peanut butter cookies, but so many are avoiding nuts nowadays that an alternative was needed. After tasting at least four different alternatives to peanut butter, I have found the best of the best is WowButter. It is a soy spread but you would never know it, this substitute is killer!

1 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1/2 cup butter or margarine, soft

1/2 cup WowButter

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 1/2 cups flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

Preheat oven to 350-degrees F.

In a large bowl, mix brown sugar, butter and WowButter using an electric mixer until smooth. Add egg and vanilla and continue beating until well mixed.

In a separate bowl, blend flour, baking powder and baking soda. Add to cookie batter and beat on low speed until well combined.

Pinching off a 2 tablespoon measure of dough, roll between your palms until round.

Place on ungreased cookie sheet and continue with remainder of cookie dough, leaving about 2-inches in between cookies. With the tines of a fork, press halfway down one way and halfway down the opposite direction.

Bake 8-9 minutes, or until starting to get slightly brown around the edges.

The cookies will still be soft, but that is perfect!

Remove from oven to cool for a few minutes before transferring to platter to completely cool.