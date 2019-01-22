S. Vermont treated to cold, clear lunar eclipse

©2019 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The skies were clear; the temperatures hovered between frigid and unbearable. So only the stalwart dared view the only total lunar eclipse for 2019. Around 10:33 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 20, the Blood Moon eclipse began, when the Moon began passing through Earth’s shadow. The Moon was in total eclipse for about an hour, from 11:41 p.m. to 12:44 a.m., cast in a deep orange glow.

The next total lunar eclipse, according to scientists, will occur in two years. But North American residents won’t see another until 2022.

Sunday’s total lunar eclipse occurred while the Moon nears its closest spot to the Earth for this month, which some call a “supermoon.” Since a full Moon in January is known as a Wolf Moon, some are calling Sunday’s event the Super Blood Wolf Moon. These photos were taken in Vermont. Click any photo to launch gallery.