By Shawn Cunningham

© 2019 Telegraph Publishing LLC

In a sometimes tense meeting of the Green Mountain Unified School board last Thursday night, one board member said he had been told by a number of Chester-Andover Elementary teachers that they were under a “gag order,” while the head of the board indicated she was close to quitting.

The GM board oversees the budget, hiring and policy issues of Green Mountain High and Chester-Andover and Cavendish Town Elementary schools.

While much of the tension occurred over discussion of hiring an assistant principal for Chester-Andover Elementary School, the board went ahead and voted to fund the new position.

An ongoing debate

The assistant principal position has been a bone of contention among board members from the first GM finance committee meeting of the budgeting season on Nov. 15, 2018 when member Joe Fromberger asked, “Why are we talking about this? We decided not to have it last year.”

Despite that decision, the panel kept the request in the budget into January. At a subsequent meeting, CAES Principal Katherine Fogg, gave a Power Point presentation explaining that she is spending “60% – 75% of the day on behavior issues” rather than supporting teachers and improving student outcomes through a number of tasks. Several teachers who attended the meeting agreed. Board members questioned the need based on the number of students attending the school noting that the school’s attendance has been increasing, but stands at 240 while attendance was 265 or above in 2007 – 2009 when CAES last had an assistant principal.

Members also questioned whether an administrator was the best choice if the main reason for hiring someone was to take some of the burden of behavior problems off Fogg’s plate.

Some suggested a behaviorist or other mental health practitioner. Last year, the school hired a full-time behavior interventionist to work with the Positive Behavior and Interventions Support coordinator for $42,000. If the assistant principal position is approved, that job would be eliminated and $32,000 would be added to the budget to cover a salary and benefits of $74,300.

On Thursday, Fogg reprised her Power Point for the full board, but when members returned to questioning the need, Mahusky had had enough.

“This issue of an assistant principal has come up over and over,” said Mahusky. “I’m just going to come out and say this: It feels to me that there are board members who are just really disrespectful and hostile to this process and I don’t understand why. For $30,000, which as you say Katherine is ‘a drop in the bucket,’ it feels to me we have lost sight of our role as board members to focus on the educational outcomes of our students.”

Saying some members had more enthusiasm about the new boilers at CAES than educational outcomes, Mahusky said she was “not comfortable being on this board anymore.”

While several board members said they meant no disrespect in questioning the hire, Jeff Hance of Chester took a different tack.

“To me it’s not about the $30,000. I want to know what the teachers want. They know the kids better than anyone in this school,” said Hance. “I just wanted to hear from from the teachers so I tried to contact some of them. I was told they were under a gag order and they were threatened with discipline if they spoke to a school board member.”

Hance continued, “I read all 93 pages of the policy manual and nowhere does it say I’m not allowed to speak to a teacher.” He said he began asking to hear teacher input on the subject at the Dec. 5 meeting.

Fogg replied, “I would never say that to my staff, that they can’t speak to a board member.”

“That’s what I was told,” said Hance.

“I would never say that,” Fogg repeated.

Superintendent Meg Powden suggested that it could be some sort of misunderstanding and Mahusky noted that some of the teachers would rather see the board hire more teachers. And with that, the subject dropped.

Four budgeting options offered



At its previous meeting, on Tuesday, Jan. 15, the GM finance committee had deadlocked and could not recommend a budget.

Instead, the committee asked Business Manager Cheryl Hammond to prepare a sheet with four options for the board to consider. The options used the budget under consideration as a starting point, then either added or subtracted a few items.

These included adding back $15,000 for the after-school program, adding $9,100 to increase the Spanish teacher to full time and/or cutting the $74,000 assistant principal and adding back the behavior assistant for $42,000. There was some discussion of defining what affect was desired from hiring the assistant principal and how to measure that for future budget discussions.

The 11-member board voted 5 to 5 with 1 abstention on Scenario D, which would have cut the assistant principal, reinstated the behavior position, made the Spanish position full time and added back the after-school program support, for a net increase of 2.97 percent over the current budget.

After more discussion, the board voted 8-3 to adopt Scenario A, which kept the new assistant principal, upgraded the Spanish position and reinstated the after-school support. The net increase was 3.23 percent over the current budget, which amounts to $405,107. Voting against the plan were Hance, Michael Studin and Rick Alexander.

Voters will get to weigh in on the $12,937,250 spending plan on Town Meeting Day, Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Transportation for Ludlow, Mt. Holly; nurse at CAES



The Green Mountain board also resolved to offer transportation to middle and high school students in Ludlow and Mt. Holly after Black River High School closes in 2020.

Powden and Mahusky noted that Mill River High School had already made a commitment to provide buses and others – including private schools – were looking at picking up tuitioned students from the closing.

GMHS Principal Lauren Fierman told the board that Black River is planning an event in May for schools to come and introduce themselves to students, who will have to make a choice 2020. Fierman said GM’s planning for that is under way.

The board hired Jennifer Crossman as a full-time nurse for Chester-Andover Elementary. Crossman is a registered nurse who has worked as a school nurse in the past.