Open posts in Chester as Town Meeting approaches

n March 5, 2019, Chester voters will have the opportunity to chose people to represent them in town government and on the school board.

Anyone interested in serving in an elected office will need to petition to have his or her name put on the ballot. Petition forms for the positions below are available at the Town Clerk’s Office, 556 Elm St., between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you have any questions you can call the Town Clerk’s Office at 875-2173.

Town Moderator – 1 one-year term

Select Board – 2 one-year terms; 1 three-year term

Town Grand Juror – 1 one-year term

Agent to Defend Suits – 1 one-year term

Trustee of Public Funds – 1 three-year term

Trustees of the Whiting Library – 2 three-year terms; 1 unexpired one-year term

Green Mountain Unified School District Director – 2 three-year terms; 1 unexpired one-year term

Budget Committee – 6 three-year terms

Petitions must have 25 t0 30 signatures. They are due back in the Town Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. on Monday Jan. 28, 2019.