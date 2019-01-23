Springfield Med board taps interim leaders

The Board of Directors of Springfield Medical Care Systems has approved three interim leadership appointments, according to a press release issued by the hospital system.

According to a report in VTDigger, Springfield Hospital has been struggling financially for a while, but media reports revealed in early December that the hospital wasn’t paying its bills. Springfield Hospital Chief Financial Officer Scott Whittemore and Chief Executive Officer Tim Ford both resigned and Gov. Phil Scott has tapped former Rutland Regional Medical Center CEO Tom Huebner to “monitor and assist” as Springfield’s board organizes a recovery plan. According to the report, Springfield Hospital is carrying about $14 million in debt and stopped paying bills to vendors about a year ago.

Michael J. Halstead, MBA, has been appointed interim chief executive officer for Springfield Hospital. With more than 40 years of healthcare leadership experience, Halstead has guided dozens of hospitals through periods of significant challenge while working collaboratively with employees, physicians and other stakeholders to improve financial performance and maintain a strong focus on quality and satisfaction.

Halstead, who is employed by Quorum Health Resources, recently served as vice president of the company’s East Division where he provided strategic and operational guidance to nearly 50 hospitals and health systems throughout the eastern United States. Previously, Halstead served as regional vice president of QHR where he was responsible for 11 not-for-profit hospitals throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions and president and CEO of Carlisle Hospital & Health Services, which included a 200-bed acute care hospital, a rural health center and several physician practices.

Halstead holds a master’s of business administration from University of Southern Maine School of Business in Portland, and is a certified fellow of the Healthcare Financial Management Association and a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Joshua R. Dufresne, MBA, has been appointed acting chief executive officer for Springfield Medical Care Systems, Inc. Formerly chief operating officer and HRSA project director for SMCS, Dufresne will lead operations of the community health center network, which serves more than 35,000 patients annually.

Dufresne brings deep knowledge and experience with SMCS’ community health center operations. Throughout his 14 years with SMCS, he has served as director of practice operations, director of Rockingham Health Center, and director of patient financial services. In his most recent role, he was responsible for the network’s overall service line operations; the integration of behavioral health, dental, vision services; and the addition of school-based care and lifestyle medicine programs.

Dufresne holds a master’s of business administration from Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, N.H., and currently serves on the board of Black River Innovation Campus and Vermont AHEC, both in Springfield. He is a current member of the Vermont Rotary and the American College of Healthcare Executives; and a past member of Edgar May Health & Recreation Center, Springfield Boys & Girls Club and Bryant Federal Credit Union boards.

Wayne A. Scholz, MBA, has been appointed interim chief financial officer for Springfield Medical Care Systems. Scholz, who is employed by QHR, most recently served as interim revenue cycle director at Holy Cross Hospital in Taos, N.M. As regional associate vice president of QHR, he has provided managerial and financial support to more than 24 non-profit and governmental hospitals around the country during his nearly 30 years with Quorum. Earlier in his career, he served as division controller for American Healthcare Management, Inc. and chief financial officer for HCA hospitals in San Antonio, Houston, and Uvalde, Texas.

Scholz holds a masters of business administration from University of Texas in San Antonio and serves on the board of the Lone Star Chapter of the Healthcare Financial Management Association in Dallas.