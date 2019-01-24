Family Center sale delayed due to weather
Press release | Jan 24, 2019 | Comments 0
he Chester-Andover Family Center will not open today due to weather delaying the “Half off everything” sale. The sale will be on again Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Family Center is located at 908 VT Route 103 South, in Chester. For further information call (802) 875-3236, or email info@chester-andoverfamilycenter.org
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community • Latest News
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.