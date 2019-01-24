Family Center sale delayed due to weather

| Jan 24, 2019 | Comments 0

The Chester-Andover Family Center will not open today due to weather delaying the “Half off everything” sale. The sale will be on again Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Family Center is located at 908 VT Route 103 South, in Chester. For further information call (802) 875-3236, or email info@chester-andoverfamilycenter.org

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Community and Arts LifeIn the CommunityLatest News

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.

Never Miss a Story

Get your Wednesday Telegraph News Alert by email.
It's Free and Easy.

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

The Chester Telegraph will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.