Two Holyoke, Mass., men are in custody this morning on felony charges of possession of property stolen from the Home Depot store in Keene, N.H., according to Vermont State Police who continue to investigate other thefts.

According to a VSP press release, Jose Hernandez, 53, and Joseph Barnoski, 32, were stopped by police for speeding on I-91 in Rockingham just before noon on Wednesday.

Police say that during the stop, they found probable cause to search the vehicle, where they found $3,020 worth of power tools taken from Home Depot.

According to police, the two men are believed to have stolen similar amounts of merchandise from several Home Depot stores in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts throughout 2018 and into 2019 and additional criminal charges are possible.

Anyone who may have witnessed the thefts or has information about the thefts is asked to contact Keene, N.H., police at (603) 357-9815 or Vermont State Police at (802) 722-4600.

The men were processed on the charges and held on $2,500 bail at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.