Police investigate overnight burglary in Londonderry

| Jan 24, 2019 | Comments 0

© 2019 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Vermont State Police are investigating a burglary that took place overnight in Londonderry.

At 8:42 a.m. this morning police received the report of a burglary at West River Auto located to the rear of the Mountain Marketplace. Troopers found that during the night, a burglar or burglars forced their way into the building and stole a small amount of cash.

State Police in Westminster are encouraging anyone with information regarding this crime to contact the barracks at 802-722-4600.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Latest News

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.

Never Miss a Story

Get your Wednesday Telegraph News Alert by email.
It's Free and Easy.

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

The Chester Telegraph will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.