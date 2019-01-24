Police investigate overnight burglary in Londonderry
ermont State Police are investigating a burglary that took place overnight in Londonderry.
At 8:42 a.m. this morning police received the report of a burglary at West River Auto located to the rear of the Mountain Marketplace. Troopers found that during the night, a burglar or burglars forced their way into the building and stole a small amount of cash.
State Police in Westminster are encouraging anyone with information regarding this crime to contact the barracks at 802-722-4600.
