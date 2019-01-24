Prison guard charged in sex complaint by inmate

© 2019 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Following a five week investigation, the Vermont State Police today arrested a corrections officer at the Southern State facility in Springfield and charged him with lewd and lascivious conduct and sexual exploitation of an inmate.

According to a VSP press release, on Dec. 17 the Department of Corrections informed police that it had received a complaint made on the department’s hotline by an inmate. The complaint alleged that there had been sexual contact/assault by a correctional officer at the prison.

Police say that through investigation they established that corrections officer Cameron Morin, 21, of Newfane, was the person about whom the inmate had complained.

Morin was processed and released on a citation for suspicion of lewd and lascivious conduct and sexual exploitation of an inmate along with a civil ticket for introduction of contraband (tobacco) to a correctional facility.

Morin is due to answer the charges at 8 a.m. March 12, 2019, at Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, in White River Junction.