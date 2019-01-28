Police seek info in Cavendish theft

Jan 28, 2019

Vermont State Police are seeking information from the public about a theft in Cavendish in the past few days.

According to a VSP press release, sometime between Jan. 26 and Jan. 28 someone entered a garage on Peaceful Valley Road in Cavendish and stole a Lincoln welder and a steel argon tank belonging to Duane Warren of Cavendish.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Trooper Max Trenosky of the Vermont State Police – Westminster barracks at (802) 254-2382 or call the State Police Crime Information Tip Line at (802) 241-5355. Anonymous crime tips can also be sent using your mobile device. Text the keyword VTIPS to the shortcut CRIMES (274687) to send a tip about this crime.

