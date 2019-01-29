Chester Planning Commission agenda for Feb. 4
The Chester Planning Commission will hold its public meeting from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 4 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. in Chester. Below is its agenda.
1. Review draft minutes from the Jan. 26 Work Shop
2. Citizen Comments
3. Continue Work Shop on proposed changes to the Unified
Development By-Laws
