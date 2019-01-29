Chester Planning Commission agenda for Feb. 4

| Jan 29, 2019 | Comments 0

The Chester Planning Commission will hold its public meeting from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 4 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. in Chester. Below is its agenda.

1. Review draft minutes from the Jan. 26 Work Shop
2. Citizen Comments
3. Continue Work Shop on proposed changes to the Unified
Development By-Laws

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Chester Planning CommissionLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.

Never Miss a Story

Get your Wednesday Telegraph News Alert by email.
It's Free and Easy.

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

The Chester Telegraph will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.