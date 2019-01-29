Sunderland woman killed in Derry crash

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

A Sunderland woman was killed and a small child was seriously injured this afternoon when the woman’s car collided with a pickup truck on Rt. 11 near Little Pond Road in Londonderry.

According to a Vermont State Police press release, just before 3 p.m. Darryl J. Davis, 58, was traveling west on Rt. 11 when she lost control of her 2003 Honda Civic, crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2019 F series pickup truck driven by Daniel A. Nicholson of Cross Plains, Tenn.

The road was snow covered, according to police.

State Police, Londonderry Fire and Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad responded to the crash.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene while the child was transported to Springfield Hospital, then flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. Scanner traffic this afternoon indicated that the child is 2 years old. Nicholson, the pickup truck driver, was evaluated at the scene and found to be uninjured. According to State Police, no one in the truck was injured.

Members of Vermont DMV Enforcement and Vermont Game Wardens also assisted at the scene.

Rt. 11 was closed for about three and a half hours, reopening at about 6:18 p.m.

The crash is still under investigation at this time and anyone with any information regarding this crash is urged to contact the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks at (802) 722-4600.

According to a July 2009, Manchester Journal article, a Darryl Davis, 48, of Sunderland, was injured and her husband Rod and a foster child, Tabitha Wilkins, 15, were killed in a accident on Rt. 7 in Brandon, Vt. Rod Davis, 61, was driving a 2002 Ford Taurus wagon when it crossed the center line and hit a GMC pickup truck. Four of the Davises’ other foster children were injured in that crash. The Chester Telegraph could not confirm late last night that this was the same family.