Wantastiquet Rotary holds No-Show benefit

Jan 29, 2019

From left, Rotarian Joel Kuhlberg with last year’s recipients.

The Wantastiquet Foundation invites everyone to participate in a second annual NO SHOW: DO NOT ATTEND Valentine’s Day Gala of dinner and dancing.

This non-event will benefit the Wantastiquet Londonderry Rotary Scholarship Fund in honor of Dick Foley.  The suggested donation is $50. Please RSVP to this no-show event by writing a check to the Wanatastiquet Foundation and mail your contribution to

Wantastiquet Foundation
P.O. Box 309
Londonderry, VT 05148

The Rotary thanks all who contributed to last year’s event, which allowed the club to distribute $6,000 in scholarships in 2018.

