Police seek driver of truck wrecked in Cavendish

Vermont State Police are trying to find the driver of a truck that crashed on Cavendish Gulf Road last night.

According to a Vermont State Police press release, a motorist driving on Cavendish Gulf Road — toward the Rt. 131 end — this morning spotted the 2006 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck off the road in a ditch. Troopers who responded to the scene concluded that the crash happened overnight but there were no traces of the driver.

Troopers said there did not appear to be any signs that anyone was injured in the crash but that the truck appeared to be a total loss.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Trooper Max Trenosky of the Vermont State Police – Westminster barracks at (802) 254-2382 or call the State Police Crime Information Tip Line at (802) 722-4600.

Anonymous crime tips can also be sent using your mobile device. Text the keyword VTIPS to the shortcut CRIMES (274687) and share the tip you have about a crime.