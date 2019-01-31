Both drivers get citations in Missing Link crash

© 2019 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

A head on crash on Missing Link Road in Rockingham yesterday resulted in a citation for each of the drivers, one civil and one criminal.

According to a Vermont State Police press release, troopers responded to the report of a two car crash on Rt. 5 in Rockingham at about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. On investigation, they concluded that Katy Brooks, 25, of Bellows Falls was traveling north in her 2006 Ford van and did not make a sharp curve in the road. Police said that there was snow and ice on the road at the time.

Brooks’ car crossed into the opposite lane, crashing head on into a 2005 Honda CRV driven by Robert Auclair 59 of Weathersfield. Brooks and a passenger in Auclair’s Honda were taken to Springfield Hospital with injuries to their upper bodies and both vehicles had significant front end damage.

Further investigation found Auclair had a criminally suspended license in Vermont. Auclair who was not on scene was made aware of the violation and will be criminally cited into court for the license violation. Brooks was issued a civil violation complaint for leaving her lane in an unsafe manner.