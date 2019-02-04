CAES Keewaydin fund-raising dinner Feb. 12
The community is invited to dine at Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 S. Main St. in Chester, on from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 12 to benefit the 5th and 6th Grade classes trip to Keewaydin Environmental Education Center.
On the menu is a spaghetti dinner, cooked and served by staff and parent volunteers.
Wait service will be provided by CAES students. The trip to Keewaydin is a week-long outdoor learning experience in the spring of 2020.
Cost for the dinner is: Adults $10; senior citizens $8; kids $5, and children 3 and younger can dine for free. To-Go dinners are available by contacting Frank Kelley at 802-875-2108 x6862 or frank.kelley@trsu.org.
