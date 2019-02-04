CAES Keewaydin fund-raising dinner Feb. 12

| Feb 04, 2019 | Comments 0

The community is invited to dine at Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 S. Main St. in Chester, on from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 12 to benefit the 5th and 6th Grade classes trip to Keewaydin Environmental Education Center.

On the menu is a spaghetti dinner, cooked and served by staff and parent volunteers.

Wait service will be provided by CAES students.  The trip to Keewaydin is a week-long outdoor learning experience in the spring of 2020.

Cost for the dinner is: Adults $10; senior citizens $8; kids $5, and children 3 and younger can dine for free. To-Go dinners are available by contacting Frank Kelley at 802-875-2108 x6862 or frank.kelley@trsu.org.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Education NewsLatest News

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.