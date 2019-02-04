Chester Water Commissioners, Select Board agenda for Feb. 6

The Chester Water & Sewer Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 6 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. It will be followed by the Special Meeting of the Chester Select Board. Below are their agendas.

Chester Water & Sewer

Commissioners agenda

1. Citizen Comments

2. Set Water Rate

3. Adjourn

Chester Select Board agenda

1. Approve Minutes from the Jan. 16, 2018 Select Board meeting and Jan. 18, 2019 Special Select Board Meeting

2. Citizen Comments

3. Deb Baker; Water issue

4. Public Hearing; Sidewalk Project

5. Town Plan Adoption; Set Date for Review and Public Hearing

6. Popple Dungeon; Discuss Bridge or Culvert Options

7. EMS Building Decision RE: Design-Build Process

8. New Business/Next Agenda

9. Executive Session; Review EMS design contract

10. Adjourn