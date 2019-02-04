College News

Champlain College

Brianna Luman of Chester, who is majoring in Game Art and Animation, has been named to the President’s List for the fall 2018 semester at Champlain College of Burlington. Students on the President’s List have achieved a grade point average of 4.0 or higher during the semester.

The following students have been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the Fall 2018 semester.

Ian Kehoe of Chester, majoring in Game Production Management

Kaya Mulligan of South Londonderry, majoring in Social Work

Joshua Sherman of Springfield, majoring in Computer Information Technology

The Citadel

Christopher Armstrong of Chester was awarded gold stars for fall 2018 at The Citadel in Charleston, S.C. Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average. Armstrong was also named to the Dean’s List in recognition of cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.

University of New Hampshire

The following students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire, in Durham, for the fall 2018 semester.

Sierra Kehoe of Chester with High Honors

Elizabeth Mackenzie of Springfield with Honors

Carol Blum of Springfield with Highest Honors

Ithaca College

Noah Wetherald of Weston, who majors in Biochemistry at Ithaca College in Ithaca, N.Y., was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2018 semester.

University of Alabama

Caitlin M. Vollmann of Springfield was named to the Dean’s List for fall 2018 for The University of Alabama of Tuscaloosa. Students named to the Dean’s List have achieved an academic record of 3.5 or above.