Community & Arts events: Feb. 6-Feb. 13

Feb. 6: Reiki I Certification class held



Reiki I Certification class will take place 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 6, at New Spring Farm located at 135 Batchelder Barn Road in Peru.

Reiki can be translated to Universal Life Force Energy. It is an ancient, natural, method of healing and empowerment that promotes peace and balance on all levels: physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual.

Learn this ancient healing technique taught by Jennifer Rose Esposito, certified Reiki master teacher. No experience or knowledge of Reiki is necessary for the Reiki I Certification.

Tuition is $150. Preregistration required by Feb. 4 by emailing Esposito at peaceofparadiserising@gmail.com.

Feb. 9: Learn the art of drop spindle

Learn the art of drop spindle to spin your own yarn. Nancy Kelly will teach this class from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9 at Six Loose Ladies at 287 Main St. in Chester.

The initial focus of this class is learning about twist, how it works in fiber, and how it can be controlled. Once the twist is understood, the class will practice building up twist, drafting the fiber, then letting the twist enter the drafted fiber using the park and draft technique of drop spindling.

The group then will try flowing from the first to the next step with the drop spindle spinning away. With practice, confidently spin the yarn of your dreams.

The workshop cost is FA members $30 and non-members $45. A $20 material fee will be paid to instructor on day of class.

For more information, click here, call 802-875-7373 or email 6looseladies@gmail.com.

Feb. 9: Rail trails slide show presented by Preston Bristow

Hosted by the Manchester Section of the Green Mountain Club, Preston Bristow presents a slide show and talk about rail trails and the Long Trail on at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9 at the Manchester Community Library, 138 Cemetery Ave. in Manchester Center.

Vermont’s logging railroads lacked the scale of New York’s Adirondack Mountains, where no fewer than 22 logging railroads reached deep into old growth forests. Yet logging railroads did penetrate the Green Mountains, and three are intertwined in the history of the Long Trail.

No fee but donations to support the maintenance of the Long Trail will be welcomed. For more information, click here.

Feb. 12: Look for new planets with SoVerA

From 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday Feb. 12, meet up with the members of Southern Vermont Astronomy Group at its monthly meeting at Whiting Library at 117 Main St., Chester.

This month, Claudio Veliz will discuss the TESS mission. Are we about to encounter life beyond Earth, finally, and for real? A survey mission is now under way to carefully seek planets orbiting Earth’s closest stellar neighbors. The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite is now in progress, scrutinizing 85 percent of the celestial sphere in that effort.

The graphic-rich presentation includes images from the Hubble Space Telescope and other sources. He will cover how the TESS mission is doing, what “exoplanets” are, the methods used to find them and how we might determine the existence of alien life and which of these orbs may be considered as future homes for our own descendants. He will also cover ways audience members can become involved in exoplanet search projects.

SoVerA is composed of amateur and professional astronomers, educators, students, and lots of members of the lay public. SoVerA is dedicated to making astronomy much more accessible to all. Talks and presentations are free and open to the public. This venue is ADA accessible. For more information, click here.

Feb. 13: Winhall Cookbook Club hosts Valentine event

Winhall Library’s Cookbook Club invites the public to a special Valentine’s Day event at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 13.

Bring a dish appetizer, entrée, side dish or dessert that you’d prepare for someone you love, and the recipe to share to Winhall Memorial Library at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville.

For more information, email winhalllibrary@comcast.net or call 802-297-9741. You can also visit its website by clicking here for the latest events, news, new books, and movies.

