David ‘Tuffy’ Lewis, 83, Air Force veteran, Legion historian

David “Tuffy” Lewis 83, passed away on Saturday evening Feb. 2, 2019 at the Springfield Health & Rehab Center in Springfield.

He was born July 26, 1935 in Springfield, the son of Harold and Ruth (Howe) Lewis. He attended school in Chester, graduating from the Chester High School Class of 1953. He served in the United States Air Force in Vietnam.

On Dec. 26, 1999, Mr. Lewis married Florence Carson in Keene, N.H.

Mr. Lewis served 30 years in the U.S. Air Force, retiring in 1984. He also served two years in the National Guard. After retiring from the Air Force he worked for Lockheed Martin in Denver, Colo., for 12 years.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and skiing, and loved the Rocky Mountains, where he had a cabin for many years. As a young man, he played semi-pro basketball in Denver, and coached Little League Baseball in Colorado when his three sons were playing.

Mr. Lewis was a member and historian of the American Legion Post # 67 in Chester, the Disabled Veterans of America, the Vietnam Veterans of American and the NRA.

Besides his wife Florence of Grafton, he is survived by three sons: Ronald Lewis and spouse Carol of Granby, Ct.; Steven Lewis and spouse Kirsten Alford of Aurora, Colo.; and Michael Lewis and spouse Sharon of Farmington, N.M. He is also survived by five step-children: Clifton Huckins, William Huckins and Sharon Merrill, all of Grafton, Tishka Huckins Booska of Covington, Ga., and Rhondalyn LeClair of Winchester, N.H.; and 23 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by brothers Robert and Roger Lewis; sisters Thelma Shaugnessy and Dorothy Lewis, and by his first wife Carolyn (Holly) Lewis and step-son Robert Huckins.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel, 99 Summer St. in Springfield from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday Feb. 8, 2019 at the Davis Memorial Chapel. The Rev. Rick Blaisdell will officiate. Burial with military honors will be held in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Chester in the spring.

Contributions may be made in his memory to the American Legion Post # 67, 637 VT Route 103 S Chester, VT 05143.