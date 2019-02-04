Police probe threat against Green Mountain High

© 2019 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The Two Rivers Supervisory Union is saying that a “threat directed at” Green Mountain High School has prompted a police probe today and police presence on campus when classes resume tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb. 5.

According to a TRSU press release, Chief Richard Cloud of the Chester Police Department today informed the administration of a threat that has been directed at the school but that the school will be in session tomorrow.

“The safety of the school is our priority, we heard about the threat this afternoon and and we are investigating,” said Cloud in an interview Monday afternoon. He said he would not give any more information due to the ongoing investigation.

The TRSU press release noted that Chester Police are also working with Vermont State Police.

TRSU Superintendent Meg Powden, responding by email, said, “I can’t speak to the details of this threat because it is an ongoing investigation. I hope parents will send their children (to school on Tuesday). We have taken steps to maintain safety for the students and staff.”

In an interview late Monday, GM Principal Lauren Fierman said, “We are confident that we’ll have a good resolution to this and we are confident that kids will be safe at school.”

However, Fierman said, “We certainly understand if parents are uncomfortable and want their children to remain home.” As long as parents call into the school Tuesday morning, she said, their children’s absence will be counted as excused. Tuesday is also an early release day for the ski program.

The Chester Telegraph will continue to follow this story.