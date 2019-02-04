Sour milk to produce sweet results



I adore using soured milk in cake recipes as well as biscuits, a little something that I have always done because my father did it, as well as my grandfather.

It gives the results so much more flavor than sour cream or yogurt.

Nonstick cooking spray

1 3/4 cup flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter or margarine, softened

1 cup brown sugar

2 eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla

3/4 cup soured milk (see NOTE)

1/2 cup raspberries

1/2 cup blueberries

Heavily grease a 9 or 10-inch cake pan with nonstick cooking spray; set aside. Mix flour and baking powder together in a bowl; set aside. Preheat oven to 350-degrees F.

Using an electric mixer, beat butter and brown sugar until creamy. Add eggs and vanilla and continue beating until well incorporated.

Add flour mixture, along with the milk, and beat on low speed until just blended together. It may be slightly lumpy, but lumps in cakes are fine.

Transfer to prepared pan, making sure the top is even. Sprinkle berries over the top and heavily sprinkle additional sugar over the berries.

Bake about 50 minutes, or until the center bounces back when touched and the sides are pulling away from the pan. Remove from oven and serve hot or cold.

NOTE: To sour a cup of milk, make sure it is whole milk or cream. You need fat to curdle. Add 1 tablespoon lemon juice, stir and let sit for about an hour at room temperature. You will see the curd separating from the whey. When ready to use, simply pour in the curds and whey and follow recipe.