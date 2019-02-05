Andover Select Board agenda for Feb. 11 and Town Warning

The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11 at Town Offices, 953 Andover Road. Below is its agenda. (Click here to read the Town Meeting Warning.)

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from Jan. 28 meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

6. Old Business:

A. Generator discussion

B. RFP – paving

7. Highways / Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report

B. Excess Weight Permit

8. Review and Act on Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 2/25/2018, 6:30 p.m.