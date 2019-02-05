Chester DRB agenda for Monday, Feb. 11

The Chester Development Review Board will hold its next public meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 11 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1) Review draft minutes from the Nov. 26, 2018 meeting

2) Citizens comments

3) Reconvene the Preliminary Plat application for the Gold River Partners LLC Major Sub-Division ( #531)

4) Deliberative session to review previous matters