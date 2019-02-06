Chester Water Commission, Select Board agendas for Feb. 13
The Chester Water & Sewer Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 13 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. It will be followed by the Special Meeting of the Chester Select Board. Below are their agendas.
These meetings had been scheduled for last Wednesday, Feb. 6
Chester Water & Sewer
Commissioners agenda
1. Citizen Comments
2. Set Water Rate
3. Adjourn
Chester Select Board agenda
1. Approve Minutes from the Jan. 16, 2018 Select Board meeting and Jan. 18, 2019 Special Select Board Meeting
2. Citizen Comments
3. Deb Baker; Water issue
4. Public Hearing; Sidewalk Project
5. Town Plan Adoption; Set Date for Review and Public Hearing
6. Popple Dungeon; Discuss Bridge or Culvert Options
7. EMS Building Decision RE: Design-Build Process
ADDITION
8. Tax Sale Bidding; approval
9. New Business/Next Agenda
10. Executive Session; Review EMS design contract
11. Adjourn
