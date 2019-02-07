GM High in lockdown; students moved to Legion

Green Mountain High School received a call this morning, Thursday, Feb. 7, that prompted school officials to call police. The Telegraph could not determine the nature of the call.

However, shortly after 11:30 a.m., police and school administrators began moving students from the school classroom by classroom.

Students were then directed to walk down Route 103 to the Chester American Legion, where students, teachers and administrators are gathering. The scene is orderly and calm. The driveway to the school is closed.

UPDATE: 12:40 p.m.

By 12:35 p.m., students who drove to school have been allowed to pick up their vehicles at the school parking lot and leave the premises. They are not allowed to enter the building to get any belongings, however.

And scores of parents have swarmed the legion, where they are being reunited with their children.

It is unknown if Thursday’s situation is related to one that happened on Monday, where a student and the school at large was threatened on social media. That threat prompted a police presence at the school on Tuesday, although many parents decided to keep their children home.

The Chester Telegraph is on the scene and will update this story as information becomes available.