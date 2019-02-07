John ‘Gramp’ Spaulding, 83, lifelong area resident was Army veteran

John Leon “Gramp” Spaulding, 83, passed away on Wednesday morning Feb. 6, 2019 at the Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow.

He was born Aug. 5, 1935 in Rockingham, the son of Edward William Sr. and Lulu Ellen (Witham) Spaulding. He attended Chester Schools, graduating with the Chester High School class of 1957. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1963 with the 850 Signal Company.

Mr. Spaulding was employed with Guy Earl Masonry, William Orcutt Lumber, Valley Oil Co., Steven & Thompson Paper Co., McKenzie Construction Co. and Mackey & Sons Auto Body. He owned and operated a rubbish route and wrecker service in Chester and retired from Readex – NewsBank in Chester after 38 years of service.

He was a member of the Chester Congregational Church and a 63-year member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge 33 in Saxtons River.

Mr. Spaulding was an officer of the Green Mountain Union High School and Chester High School Alumni Association. He was also a member of the Chester and Andover historical societies, and a life member and chaplain of American Legion Post # 67 in Chester.

He enjoyed polka and country music.

Mr. Spaulding is survived by his brother Ted Spaulding and his wife Nonie of Chester, nephew Paul Spaulding of Rochester, N.Y., niece Barb Spaulding of Hinesburg, Vt., and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 16, 2019 at the Davis Memorial Chapel, 99 Summer St., Springfield. The Rev. William R. Stockhaus will officiate.

Friends may call prior to the funeral service from noon to 1 p.m.

Burial with military honors will be held in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Chester at a later date.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the Gill Odd Fellows Home, 8 Gill Terrace, Ludlow, Vt. 05149 or to the Chester Congregational Church, 469 Main St. Chester, Vt. 05143.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.