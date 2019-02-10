Chester Winter Carnival schedule

© 2019 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

The annual Chester Winter Carnival will be held Friday, Feb. 15 through Sunday, Feb. 17 with events for children of all ages.

Friday:

5-7 p.m. Dinner at the American Legion $13 a person. Pay at the Legion on the evening of the event.

8 p.m. Green Mountain Boosters Comedy Night at the American Legion for adults. Tickets $20 per person. Buy tickets at Green Mountain High School, 716 Rt. 103 South, Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St., Main Street Coffee and Scoop Shoppe, 94 The Common or by calling (802) 289-2825 or 875-5246 and leaving a message.

Saturday:



10 a.m. to 12 noon – Troy Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures Circus Workshop at Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 Main St.

12 noon – Sledding at The Pinnacle Recreation Area on Lovers Lane

12 noon to 4 p.m. – Pie Tasting at The Southern Pie Company 287 Main St. $5 per plate. Proceeds go to the Chester Recreation Department. Free face painting.

Noon to 3 p.m. – Sleigh Rides with Smokeshire Hilltop Farm at the Pinnacle

1 p.m. – Disc golf at the Pinnacle

The Chester-Andover Elementary School Parent Teacher Group will sell food and drinks from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Children’s snowmobile demo rides sponsored by the Chester Snowmobile Club. The club will hold demonstration rides for children 11 and under on a closed course using mini snowmobiles. The rides will be held on the field next to the American Legion 637 Rt. 103 south. Please dress appropriately and bring a helmet if you have one.

6-8 p.m. – Nighttime snowshoe hike with the Chester Conservation Committee at the Pinnacle

6-8 p.m. – Bonfire/Music/Skating Party at the Pinnacle.

5-8 p.m. – Southern Pie Company will have coffee, hot chocolate and slices of pie for sale at the Pinnacle

Sunday:

9 a.m. Poker Run Chester Snowmobile Club’s annual Poker Run begins with sign up at the Pinnacle Gazebo on Lovers Lane. Demo rides on the club’s Tucker Snowcat groomer. Food available.

10 a.m. Broom Hockey at the Pinnacle – To form a team contact Matt McCarthy at recreationinchester@yahoo.com