To the editor: Blair announces write-in candidacy for Chester Select Board

Hi, I am Scott Blair.

I’d like to announce that I am a write-in candidate for the one-year term for the Chester Select Board and would like your vote.

Five years ago, my family and I happily moved to Chester.

Chester appealed to us as the perfect town to raise a young family and start our own business. Since settling down here along with running two businesses on the Green, I have been on the board of the chamber of commerce, active in committees including events and marketing, helping to bring new energy to the town and the Green, as well as coaching for the Recreation Department and Green Mountain Middle School.

Being involved has given me a chance to connect with business owners, residents and tourists. Our town is moving in a great direction with adding small businesses, appealing to tourists and locals alike and bringing in more young families.

We need to keep the momentum going in this direction and I would like to focus my energy and time on doing so.

Be sure to get out and vote on Tuesday, March 5 and consider Scott Blair as a write-in candidate and let’s all keep working together to build the best Chester we can.

Feel free to stop in and ask any questions you would like at The Main Street Coffee & Scoop Shoppe, 94 The Common.

Sincerely,

Scott Blair

Chester