To the editor: Re-elect Joan Dayton for Delinquent Tax Collector

I am pleased to say that I will be running for Delinquent Tax Collector for the Town of Londonderry for 2019.

In a brief background, I have lived and worked in Londonderry for over 20 years, I was born and educated in Vermont. I have a degree in Business Administration and have taken courses at Rutland’s, Vermont Community College. I volunteer at Neighborhood Connections, I am a member of our local Lions Club and have been the Delinquent Tax Collector for the past 10 years.

During my time as Delinquent Tax Collector my philosophy has been one of respect to our residents and a willingness to work with an individual to reach an agreement that best suits both the resident and the town by having their delinquent property taxes paid in a reasonable time period.

This philosophy has worked well for us all. I have initiated tax sales that have helped bring down the amounts owed to the Town and have made myself available to residents through email, cell phone, written notices and in person.

It has been a pleasure serving this community and I look forward to continuing for the coming year.

Joan Dayton

Londonderry