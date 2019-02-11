Chester Chatter: To all our special Valentines

By Ruthie Douglas © 2019 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, is a great time to let those you love know you love them. Show your love in many ways, little or big — it does not matter. Large or small gifts, it does not matter.

The handmade Valentine cards that the girls made for me in school are a keepsake. I have always saved them. “I love you Mom” they say and fingerprints captured in paste can be found as proof of their handiwork. The girls have always remembered me on Valentine’s Day.

This past year and now going into this one, my Valentine love goes to my daughter Jeanie. Through my hospital stay, this child of mine has been right there to help me: running errands, paying my bills, doing my laundry and coming by most every day. Nothing could be better.

Love to my special Valentine, Jeanie, my daughter.

From here and beyond

A big Thank You to the Chester Police Department on a great job of keeping our children safe.

It is with a heavy heart folks in Chester say farewell to Gramp Spaulding. Everyone knew Gramp. It was great to hear him tell his stories and chat on what was happening on the street. His friends meant everything to him. Gramp died this past week at the Gill Home in Ludlow. Sympathy to Ted and Nonie Spaulding.

Dave Lewis, who grew up here in Chester and retired from the Air Force before returning home once again, has died. As a teenager, Dave lived on the farm with the Douglas family. Dave always remembered Douglases with flowers at their graves on Memorial Day. Dave had three sons: Mike, Steve and Charlie.

Asta Spafford has returned home after a long hospital stay. Get well soon.

Don’t forget to remember your sweetheart on Valentine’s Day. Some chocolate might help.

It is the Year of the Pig. Happy Lunar New Year!

This week’s trivia question: Where was the General Electric store?



Answer to last week’s trivia question: The Chester Police Department Jail was in the cellar of Town Hall, used for overnight.



Street Talk



What is your favorite Valentine gift?