Community & Arts events: Feb. 14-Feb. 19

Feb. 14: Chester-Andover Family Center offers a Valentine’s surprise

Celebrate Valentine’s Day by visiting the Chester-Andover Family Center Thrift Shop or Food Shelf on Thursday, Feb. 14. Stop in to receive a valuable surprise.

Hours are: Thrift Shop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Food Shelf at 2 to 6 p.m. The shop is located at Route 908 103S in Chester. For more information, call 802-875-3236, visit its Facebook page or website.

Feb. 16: Easy hike with the Manchester Section Green Mountain Club

On Saturday, Feb. 16 meet up with members of the Green Mountain Club at 1 p.m. at the old railroad depot building at the corner of Route 100 and West River St. in South Londonderry. The group will carpool to the trailhead, which has limited parking. Depending on snow cover, snowshoe or hike with traction on the level railroad bed of the old West River Railroad on this northern most part of the West River Trail. This is an easy beginner hike. Register by contacting Dale Malekoff at 802-824-5030 or dmalekoff@myfairpoint.net.

Feb. 16: Learn how to knit socks

Looking for a portable project? On Saturday, Feb. 16 at 1 to 4 p.m. learn sock construction fundamentals to create anything from thick snuggly house socks to lacy foot confections at Six Loose Ladies at 287 Main St. in Chester.

Mara Novak will teach the class on Judy’s Magic cast-on, two-toe constructions, two-heel constructions and how to do a Magic Loop.

Learn how to knit two socks at the same time, how to knit socks in any size with any yarn without a pattern, plain and fancy bind-offs that will stretch and how to customize a generic sock with your own color-work and stitches. Class tuition for Fiber Arts of Vermont members $30, and non-members $45.

For more information, call 802-875-7373 or email 6looseladies@gmail.com.

Feb. 16: Kids Night Out at Stratton

Leave the parents behind. Children ages 4 to 12 can enjoy a Kids Night Out with dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16 at Junior Snow Sports School at 5 Village Lodge Road at Stratton Mountain.

Stratton will entertain the children with age appropriate arts and crafts, interactive games, movies, and outdoor activities. Children should wear outdoor winter clothing. Price includes pizza, and all activities.

This evening costs $52 per child. For more information, call 1-800-STRATTON, 802-787-2886, or click here.

Feb. 16: Boy Scouts fundraising dinner in Chester

Chester Boy Scout Troop 206 will be holding a spaghetti dinner to raise funds for its trip to Washington, D.C., in March. The dinner will be held at the Chester American Legion Post 67, 637 Rt. 103 S., from 5 to 7 p.m. For $10, diners will be served spaghetti and meatballs, tossed salad, garlic bread and dessert. The Scouts’ event is sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 67.

Feb. 18: Chester seniors to share traditions, resolutions

Join the Chester Senior Citizens Club for its monthly luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 18, at the Chester Congregational Church at 469 Main St. The January meeting was canceled due to weather, so the group is planning again to share Christmas traditions and New Year resolutions. Bring a lunch and a friend. If you need a ride, call Georgia at 802-875-6242.

Feb. 19: Rep. Lewis’ ‘March’ to be discussed

Join Winhall Library’s book group at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19 for a community book discussion of March by U.S. Rep. John Lewis, an American civil rights icon, at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road, Bondville. Stop by for a free copy.

For more information, email winhalllibrary@comcast.net or call 802-297-9741.

Follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

