POSTPONED due to weather – CAES Keewaydin fund-raising dinner
The Chester Telegraph | Feb 11, 2019 | Comments 0
POSTPONED – According to CAES teacher Frank Kelley, the Keewaydin fundraising dinner will be postponed until next month due to the impending snowstorm. We will post a new date when it becomes available.
The community is invited to dine at Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 S. Main St. in Chester, on from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 12 to benefit the 5th and 6th Grade classes trip to Keewaydin Environmental Education Center.
On the menu is a spaghetti dinner, cooked and served by staff and parent volunteers.
Wait service will be provided by CAES students. The trip to Keewaydin is a week-long outdoor learning experience in the spring of 2020.
Cost for the dinner is: Adults $10; senior citizens $8; kids $5, and children 3 and younger can dine for free. To-Go dinners are available by contacting Frank Kelley at 802-875-2108 x6862 or frank.kelley@trsu.org.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • Education News • In the Community
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.