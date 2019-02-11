POSTPONED due to weather – CAES Keewaydin fund-raising dinner

POSTPONED – According to CAES teacher Frank Kelley, the Keewaydin fundraising dinner will be postponed until next month due to the impending snowstorm. We will post a new date when it becomes available.

The community is invited to dine at Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 S. Main St. in Chester, on from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 12 to benefit the 5th and 6th Grade classes trip to Keewaydin Environmental Education Center.

On the menu is a spaghetti dinner, cooked and served by staff and parent volunteers.

Wait service will be provided by CAES students. The trip to Keewaydin is a week-long outdoor learning experience in the spring of 2020.

Cost for the dinner is: Adults $10; senior citizens $8; kids $5, and children 3 and younger can dine for free. To-Go dinners are available by contacting Frank Kelley at 802-875-2108 x6862 or frank.kelley@trsu.org.