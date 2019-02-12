College News

The University of Hartford, in West Hartford, Conn., announces that the following students have been named to the Dean’s List for Fall 2018:

Adam Culver of Grafton

Samantha Metcalf of Springfield

Taylor Humphrey of West Townshend has been named to the fall 2018 Dean’s List at The College of Saint Rose, located in Albany, N.Y. Full-time undergraduate students who complete a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, and who achieve a semester average of 3.5 with no D, F or Incomplete grade are eligible for the Dean’s List.

Samantha Mirra of Springfield has been named to the Dean’s List for academic excellence at Springfield College, in Springfield, Mass., for the fall 2018 term. Mirra is studying Health Science/Pre-physician Assistant. Criteria for selection to the dean’s list requires that the student must have a minimum semester grade point average of 3.500 for the semester.

Rylee R. Ewald of Cavendish is participating in a St. Lawrence University off-campus study abroad program at the University of Otago in New Zealand during the spring 2019 semester. Ewald, who attended Green Mountain Union High, is a member of the Class of 2020 and is majoring in environmental studies-English. St. Lawrence is located in Canton, N.Y.