Sparsely attended Derry Candidates’ Night

By Bruce Frauman

Ten people, mostly public officials, attended Candidates’ Night 2019 in Londonderry on Monday evening, Feb. 11, with Town Moderator Doug Friend lead the discussion.

Incumbent Taylor Prouty said he would run again for his 3-year Select Board seat and added that he had heard that incumbent George Mora plans to seek re-election to her 2-year seat on the board.

Sandra Clark said she had planned to retire this year after 18 years as a lister, but with no one trained to replace her, she said she would run again for a 3-year position. Clark said that Julie Adams would run to fill out the term for which she was appointed after Geoff Long resigned as lister last year.

Daniel Cobb said he would run for another 5-year term on the Cemetery Commission. Roger Sheehan said he would run again for a 1-year term as First Constable.

Jim Ameden said Joan Dayton sent a letter saying she would run again for Delinquent Tax Collector. Town Clerk Kelly Pajala said that Mimi Wright would probably run again as a Library Trustee, although she was recently injured.

And finally, Pajala said that the First Baptist Church will not be serving lunch this year, though it may offer some snacks. Sharon Crossman said Jason O’Connor, owner/operator of the Corner Store in South Londonderry may offer lunch instead.