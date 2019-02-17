Grafton Select Board agenda for Feb. 19, 2019

The Grafton Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19 at the Grafton Garage, 220 Bell St. Below is its agenda.

1. Adopt Agenda

2. Approve Minutes: Feb. 4, 2019

3. Warrants, as signed, presented to Select Board

4. Highway Report: Foreman’s Report; VTrans Certificate of Highway Mileage; Overweight Permits; Letter to Chester regarding repair of Route 35 by the public

5. Solar Solutions – Cambridgeport – Rex James.

6. Job Descriptions – Highway

7. Village Water-Waste Water – Committee

8. Public Comment

9. Other Business

10. Date of Next Meeting – March 4, 2019 @ Grafton Garage @ 6 p.m.

11. Adjourn