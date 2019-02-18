To the editor: Beautify your home with Chester Townscape

Would you like a great way to take your mind off snow and ice, add plants that will bring year-round interest to your property, and also help Chester Townscape with its beautification projects around Chester?

Check out the order form for Chester Townscape’s 2019 Tree and Shrub Sale. We are offering one variety of tree and one type of shrub chosen for its beauty, multi-seasonal interest, hardiness, reliability and adaptability. The plants will be of good size and value.

The plants must be pre-ordered and paid before April 1, 2019, to ensure the necessary quantities for spring planting.

The pre-ordered specimen plants will be ready for pickup at Sunshine Acres Nursery on Route 11 east in Chester around the first week in May – the perfect time of year to plant. As soon as we know the exact date for pickup, we will let you know.

Black-and-white forms are also available at Erskine’s Feed & Grain and the Whiting Library in Chester.

The order form gives a lot of information about this year’s selected tree and shrub: Amelancier canadensis ‘Autumn Brilliance’ (Shadbush) and hydrangea paniculata ‘Limelight.’ But if you have additional questions, please just call or email me at 802-875-1340 or lbwillisct@comcast.net.

I hope you can find a place for one or both of these wonderful landscape selections on your property and will consider giving one as a present to someone you love. What an wonderful gift that would be.

Chester Townscape’s Tree and Shrub Sale 2019 Committee

John McAveeney

David Pride

Lillian Willis