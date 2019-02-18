Cavendish man charged in domestic assault

© 2019 Telegraph Publishing LLC

A family disturbance early this morning resulted in a Cavendish man being charged and held at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield on $25,000 bail.

According to a Vermont State Police, at about 3:19 a.m., troopers were called to a home on Rogers Drive in Cavendish for a report of a family disturbance.

On investigation, it was determined that Michael P. Mills had committed first-degree aggravated domestic assault and had violated his conditions of release on another charge. Mills was taken to the Ludlow Police station for processing, then transported to Southern State.

Mills was issued a criminal citation to appear Windsor criminal court on Feb. 19, 2019 to answer to the charges.