Chester Select Board agenda for Feb. 20

| Feb 18, 2019 | Comments 0

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1. Citizen Comments

2. Old Business

3. Economic Development Fund Update; Representatives from People’s United Bank

4. Public Hearing; Sidewalk Project

5. First Class Liquor License Renewal: American Legion Post #67; MacLaomainn’s

6. Second Class Liquor License Renewal: Jiffy Mart #463; Sandri #225

7. Outside Consumption Permit Renewal: American Legion Post #67; MacLaomainn’s

8. Entertainment License: American Legion Post #67; MacLaomainn’s

9. New Business/Next Agenda

10. Adjourn

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Chester Select Board AgendaLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.