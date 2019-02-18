Chester Select Board agenda for Feb. 20
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.
1. Citizen Comments
2. Old Business
3. Economic Development Fund Update; Representatives from People’s United Bank
4. Public Hearing; Sidewalk Project
5. First Class Liquor License Renewal: American Legion Post #67; MacLaomainn’s
6. Second Class Liquor License Renewal: Jiffy Mart #463; Sandri #225
7. Outside Consumption Permit Renewal: American Legion Post #67; MacLaomainn’s
8. Entertainment License: American Legion Post #67; MacLaomainn’s
9. New Business/Next Agenda
10. Adjourn
